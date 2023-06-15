Biparjoy cyclone anticipated landfall 6 pm

Ahmedabad: Cyclone Biparjoy, a powerful tropical cyclone, is anticipated to make landfall today, resulting in the evacuation of approximately 74,000 individuals. The cyclone's approach has prompted authorities to take swift action, ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population. Here are the key updates on the situation.

This storm is expected to touch the coasts of Gujarat on the 15th of June at 6 PM with a speed of 110 km/h. This Cyclone you should know that it will also bring moderate rain in the regions like Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Junagarh and there will be heavy rain in some isolated places.