Biparjoy Cyclone Land Fall process begins
Highlights
The process of landfall of the Biparjoy cyclone has begun and winds of about 60-80 kms are blowing at the moment along the coast particularly in Devabhoom Dwarka.
Ahmedabad: The process of landfall of the Biparjoy cyclone has begun and winds of about 60-80 kms are blowing at the moment along the coast particularly in Devabhoom Dwarka. It is likely to take another four hours to cross the coast. It is about 70 kms away and is moving at a speed of 15 kms and is entering coastal district.
Strong winds of 115 to 125 likely when it would cross the coast. Heavy rains will follow. Till midnight it is the most dangerous part of the cyclone. Administration is ready and on high alert and people should cooperate said Mrutinjay Mohapatra IMD DG.
