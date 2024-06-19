Birthday greetings pour in for Rahul; Cong leaders including Priyanka, Kharge extend wishes

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Senior leader Rahul Gandhi shared a lighter moment at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday as he cut his birthday cake, in presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, who turned 54 on Wednesday, was greeted by numerous Congress leaders from across the country, with many hailing him as the leader who “chose love and stood against hatred.”

The 54th birthday marks a special moment for the former Congress President, as this comes on the back of the party doubling its tally in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi, the newly-elected MP from Raebareli has instructed the party workers to refrain from grand celebrations and rather celebrate the occasion by engaging in humanitarian works.

Birthday wishes started pouring in for the Congress leader since morning.

His sister Priyanka wrote a heartfelt post for brother Rahul on her X handle.

“Happy birthday to my sweet brother, whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path. Always my friend, my traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining, love you the most,” Priyanka posted.

The Congress party hailed him as the leader who led from the front to reclaim democracy.

In a post on X, the Congress said, “Happy birthday to a leader who taught us to ‘Choose Love’. Choose love when hate is hurled at you. Choose love when kindness appears impossible. Choose love when the going gets tough. Choose love when compassion depletes.

“One leader who stood against anger, hatred and tears. One leader who led from the front to reclaim our democracy. One leader who ushered in light and rekindled hope. Thank you for being you Rahul Gandhi ji.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi and wished him health and a happy life ahead.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Your unwavering commitment to values espoused in the Constitution of India and your emphatic compassion for the millions of unheard voices, are the qualities which set you apart.”

“The Congress party’s ethos of unity in diversity, harmony and compassion, is visible in all your actions, as you continue in your mission to wipe tears of the last person standing, by showing the mirror of truth to power,” he said.

“Rahul ji is the undisputed leader of India’s poor, marginalised and backward citizens. The voice of the voiceless, the pillar of strength for the weak, the guardian of our Constitution, the quintessential Nyay Yoddha, and India’s brightest hope for a glorious future”, wrote Congress General Secretary Venugopal.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also sent their greetings to the Congress leader on his birthday.

Revanth Reddy, who is also President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), posted his greetings on X.

“His persona is to fight against all odds. His outlook is to stand by the underprivileged. Sacrifice is inheritance and fighting is his philosophy. He is sagacious and the only leader to fulfil India's aspirations for tomorrow," he posted.

“Hearty birthday greetings to Sri Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called Rahul Gandhi a visionary leader who is “tirelessly striving to ensure equitable distribution of the nation's wealth to the underprivileged.”

“Through his initiatives, Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyaya Yatra, he is uniting the country and protecting the Constitution with unwavering dedication,” said the senior leader.

Telangana Minister for Irrigation, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, too, greeted Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President, YS Sharmila Reddy also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

“Your steadfast dedication and tireless commitment to our nation’s betterment serve as a beacon of hope for millions of Indians. May your leadership continue to inspire and steer us towards a brighter and more prosperous future,” she said.

Other state ministers and senior leaders of the party also wished the Congress MP and expressed their wishes for his long and healthy life.