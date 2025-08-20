  • Menu
BJD accuses 'vote chori' in Odisha polls, warns EC

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Amar Patnaik on Tuesday accused the Election Commission (EC) of ignoring serious discrepancies in votes polled and counted during last year's Odisha elections, alleging its approach was "my way or the highway" and warning that it is ready to take to the streets.

Patnaik warned that since the poll body continues to brush aside concerns and ask parties to "go to court", the BJD will not confine itself to legal remedies and is prepared to take to the streets in protest. "The Commission insists that whatever it is doing is right, and if anything goes wrong, they blame political parties or their booth agents," Patnaik said.

"The Election Commission takes the 'my way or highway' approach, which is unacceptable to us, and we will take to the streets of Odisha if needed," he said.

