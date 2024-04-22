BJD govt failed to provide security to women: Sasmita

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Congress candidate Sasmita Behera on Saturday said Naveen Patnaik-led government has completed 25 years of its rule in the State but has failed on several fronts. There is a tacit understanding between the BJD government and the Narendra Modi-led government, she said.

Talking to mediapersons, Sasmita said the BJD government has failed to fulfil the basic needs of the people. She said though Naveen-led government has remained in power for such a long period, it has failed to provide security to women. She also said the State government is embroiled in chit fund and coal scams.

Coming down on the Central government, Sasmita alleged that Modi-led government is using Central agencies like ED, CBI and IT to target its rivals.

The Congress had introduced Right to Information, Right to Education and MGNREGA which are being followed by Modi-led government.

People will give a befitting reply to the BJP and the BJD governments in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, she said.

Dhenkanal Assembly Congress candidate Sushmita Singh Deo said the State government has ignored essential facilities such as drinking water, healthcare and irrigation.