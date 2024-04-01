Live
- IPL 2024: Stuart Broad advises Mitchell Starc to ‘stick to the strength’
- SS (UBT) slams BJP for its 'political claims' on India ceding land to Sri Lanka in 1974
- Digvijaya Singh hits campaign trail in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat
- IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians
- No money, No survey says government Surveyors. Farmers suffered sever land litigations.
- UP will present PM Modi a garland of '80 beads' in LS polls: Yogi Adityanath
- ED serves notice to CPI-M leader in Kerala Coop bank scam case
- TN BJP takes up Katchatheevu island issue to corner DMK, Congress
- SAIL saleable steel output increases to record 18.4 million tonnes in 2023-24
- Celebrate the IPL Season with Chowman Hyderabad’s Special Offer!
Just In
BJD Lok Sabha member Anubhav joins BJP
The BJD’s Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty joined the BJP on Monday at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. He had resigned from the BJD on Saturday saying he was feeling “suffocated’ there.
Bhubaneswar: The BJD’s Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty joined the BJP on Monday at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. He had resigned from the BJD on Saturday saying he was feeling “suffocated’ there.
Anubhav is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 General Elections and join the BJP. He was a Rajya Sabha member before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara in 2019.
Anubhav, a cine star, praised Narendra Modi government, saying he was proud to witness the passage of several historic measures in Parliament, including the abolition of triple talaq and the introduction of new criminal laws in the last five years.
Besides Anubhav, three other Ollywood stars -- former BJD Lok Sabha member Sidhant Mohapatra, former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak and BJD leader Arindam Ray, resigned from the regional party and joined the BJP.