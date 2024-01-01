BJD revokes ex-minister Damodar Rout's expulsion

Bhubaneswar : Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday revoked the expulsion order of veteran leader and former minister, Damodar Rout. “The expulsion order of Damodar Rout is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” the order reads.

Rout was expelled on September 12, 2018, following his controversial remarks against other party leaders and on the issues of corruption in the Naveen government.

Speaking to media persons, his son and BJD MLA from Paradeep, Sambit Routray thanked the party supremo for the revocation order. Sambit cleared that he had requested 5T Chairman VK Pandian to revoke the expulsion order around two years back .

“In a weak moment, he made a flawed decision and joined the BJP party despite my objections. But, he could not stay in BJP for long and returned back. Since his return, he has been making statements supporting the BJD and Neveen Patnaik,” said an emotional Routray.



He said that the suspension was a shock for the veteran party leader who had been under severe mental pressure after his expulsion. Routray stated that his father would campaign for the party in the general elections ahead if his health condition improves.



Rout, a seven-time MLA, contested the elections in 2019 for the Balikuda-Erasama constituency seat on BJP ticket but lost to BJD leader Raghunandan Das. In 2017, He lost his ministerial berth and post of party vice president after he made remarks against Brahmins during a meeting in Malkangiri district drawing the ire of the community.

The 81-year-old leader is suffering from various ailments and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.