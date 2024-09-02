BJP blasts Congress over sacking of leader who claimed casting couch exits in party

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress over the recent explosive revelations in the Hema Committee report and subsequent sacking of its Kerala unit leader who recently claimed that casting couch exists in the party.



BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, addressing a Press conference, took potshots at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for showing the door to the party leader who blew the whistle on alleged exploitation of women in its Kerala unit.

“Look at the Congress’ level of politics. Before elections, they make tall claims on many issues and take moral high ground but after that, they go on silencing the voice of whistleblowers,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ slogan and Rahul's 'samvidhaan bachao' call, he said, "They boast of tall claims but attain silence when their own party is involved. Before elections, Rahul went to great lengths to claim that he and his party will protect the Constitution and institutions but has maintained a stoic silence on issues pertaining to women in states, ruled by its INDIA bloc allies."

The Former Minister also questioned the grand old party’s silence on particular incidents including the one in Kerala, UP’s Kannauj and also West Bengal where its allies of the INDIA bloc are facing the heat for crimes against women.

“Cong’s selective silence is before everyone to see. Women have been subjected to sexual harassment and torture in multiple places like Kannauj, Kolkata and Kerala but they have refrained from speaking up, leave aside condemning them,” he pointed out.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Congress and accused it of silencing the voice of women, instead of getting the matter investigated.

"The Hema Committee report in Kerala has revealed many secrets. Kerala’s Communist Party hasn’t done anything and now Congress has shown its anti-women face. Party's senior leader Simi Rosebell John only said that casting couch-like thing happens in Kerala Congress too where women are exploited. But, the Congress fired her instead of getting it investigated," he said.

Notably, Simi Rosebell John was expelled from the party on Sunday following her remarks against women leaders of the Congress, while speaking to a private TV channel.

However, Kerala Congress claimed that Simi Rosebell John was trying to harass and defame women leaders and workers, allegedly at the behest of some political adversaries.