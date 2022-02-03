BJP closed 34 North MCD schools last year: Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: AAP Senior leader and MCD In-Charge Durgesh Pathak informed that BJP is on a roll of giving away assets which belongs to public to fake NGO's which are managed by BJP's leaders.

He stated that BJP is hellbent on closing MCD schools all over Delhi. They are now trying to sell away 40 North MCD schools for throwaway prices. BJP shut down 34 North MCD schools last year and is now going to shut down 40 more schools this year. North MCD claims that its admissions have gone up from 2.9 lacs to 3.03 lacs yet the BJP leaders are shutting the schools down saying there are no students to teach. BJP is conspiring to give away all these schools to its own people by registering bogus NGOs in their names. BJP has found a new way of cheating the people of Delhi by transferring assets to NGOs owned by its own leaders.

Durgesh Pathak said, "No country or state in this whole world can claim to walk on the path of prosperity unless it has a robust education system. No state can progress without having excellent schools in its ambit. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Deputy CM and Education Minister of Delhi,Manish Sisodia, developed such an education system which the whole world talks about. The Delhi Model of Education is so successful and has received so much acclaim because the Kejriwal Government developed a robust network of schools across the state. Everyone in the country today knows that Delhi has the best government schools in the country. When we set out to campaign in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand or UP the first remark we are met with is that AAP revolutionised schools in Delhi."

"Now just imagine the amount of shame that the people of Delhi would have to bear with when they get to know that on one side the Kejriwal Government is taking education to new heights and on the other, the BJP is hellbent on destroying it. The MCD ruled by the BJP has a major share of Delhi's schools under its ambit. These schools are those where the children of the poorest of the poor go to study with the hope of getting freedom from poverty. The BJP-ruled MCD is closing one school after the other at present. Recently, the BJP pulled the plug on South MCD schools and now they are after North MCD schools. Last year the BJP ruled MCD shut down 34 schools in the Northern region. This year they've proposed to shut down 40 schools."

"The BJP leaders claim that they are shutting the schools down because there's a lack of students. On the other hand the North MCD states that it had 2 lac 90 thousand students last year, and has 3 lac 3 thousand students this year. If at all they've seen a rise in numbers by 13,000 students then why are they shutting 40 schools down? This calculation prevails beyond common sense."