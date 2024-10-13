BJP Condemns Congress Chief's 'Terrorist Party' Remark, Escalating Political Tensions

A war of words has erupted between India's two major political parties after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "party of terrorists." This statement, made in response to BJP leaders labeling Congress members as "urban Naxals," has drawn sharp criticism from BJP officials.



Kharge accused the BJP of violence against minorities, citing incidents of lynching and assaults on marginalized communities. He suggested that the BJP's recent electoral success in Haryana had emboldened them to break their silence on such issues.



In response, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that insulting the public has become a habit for Congress. He criticized the opposition party for blaming external factors, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, for their electoral defeats.



Other BJP leaders joined in the condemnation. MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Congress's stance on issues like triple talaq and hijab, accusing them of having an "urban Naxal mentality." Union Minister Pralhad Joshi referenced historical incidents, including the Batla House encounter, to argue that Congress had been soft on terrorism.



BJP leader Gourav Vallabh went further, alleging that Kharge's language echoed that of Pakistan and extremist groups, implying a concerning alignment of rhetoric.



This exchange highlights the increasingly confrontational nature of Indian political discourse, with both major parties accusing each other of extremism and anti-national activities. The incident underscores the growing polarization in Indian politics as parties gear up for future electoral battles.

