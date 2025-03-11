BJP, Cong MLAs scuffle in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Pandemonium broke out in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday when members of BJP and Congress scuffled in the well of the House leading to adjournment of the proceedings several times.

The trouble began during Question Hour when BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra rushed towards Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, who was standing in front of Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra when the minister was replying to a question.

The minister was giving the reply amid ruckus by Opposition BJD and the Congress members.

Earlier, Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker's podium in order to stall the proceedings but failed, with Speaker Surama Padhy allowing Question Hour amid the din. Thereafter, Bahinipati approached the minister asking him to stop giving reply as the Opposition members were protesting in the well.

This prompted BJP members to rush to the minister’s defence, preventing the Opposition members from disrupting proceedings.