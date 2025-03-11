Live
- Kiran Abbavaram speaks high about ‘Dilruba’
- Apple MacBook Air M4 Review: More for Less
- ‘Kannappa’ team comes with a heartfelt love song
- Try Galaxy App Now Simulates One UI 7 and Galaxy S25 Series
- Delhi: Sachdeva slams AAP for doubting BJP’s commitment to fulfil poll promises
- ‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ set for grand theatrical release on World Poetry Day
- BJP Demands Establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Aija
- MP DK Aruna Advocates for Boya Valmiki ST Status in Parliament, Gains Community Support
- Back-to-Back Auto Accidents in Gadwal: Workers’ Safety at Risk
- ‘Chaurya Paatam’ set for April 18th release
Just In
BJP, Cong MLAs scuffle in Odisha Assembly
Pandemonium broke out in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday when members of BJP and Congress scuffled in the well of the House leading to adjournment of the proceedings several times.
Bhubaneswar: Pandemonium broke out in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday when members of BJP and Congress scuffled in the well of the House leading to adjournment of the proceedings several times.
The trouble began during Question Hour when BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra rushed towards Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, who was standing in front of Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra when the minister was replying to a question.
The minister was giving the reply amid ruckus by Opposition BJD and the Congress members.
Earlier, Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker's podium in order to stall the proceedings but failed, with Speaker Surama Padhy allowing Question Hour amid the din. Thereafter, Bahinipati approached the minister asking him to stop giving reply as the Opposition members were protesting in the well.
This prompted BJP members to rush to the minister’s defence, preventing the Opposition members from disrupting proceedings.