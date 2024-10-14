BJP & Congress begin preparations for upcoming bypolls in MP

Bhopal: As the Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the schedule for by-elections in two Assembly seats - Budhni and Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh, preparations for the upcoming electoral content have sped up between two main rivals - BJP and Congress.

The bypolls which is likely to be bipolar between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have also begun the process of selection of potential candidates.

BJP's state election management committee met to on Monday discuss the upcoming bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur asset seats. The meeting held at BJP headquarters in Bhopal was chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

BJP leaders, including MP BJP chief and Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, reportedly mulled over how to draw the by-election strategy and ensure the party's win.

As far as the Vijaypur Assembly by-election is concerned, the name of forest minister Ramniwas Rawat is almost final, as it is said that he had joined the BJP (by leaving Congress) with the condition of getting an election ticket.

The BJP will initiate a process to finalise a potential nominee for Budhni, the seats went vacant after the BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from the state Assembly after he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha.

The meeting was also attended by state co-incharge Satish Upadhyay, former home minister Narottam Mishra, organisational secretary Hiranand Sharma, and the ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel Rakesh Singh and others.

On the other hand, Congress has already appointed the committees of senior party members to select the potential candidates for Budhni and Vijaypur by-elections.