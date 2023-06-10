BJP, Congress gears up for election in Madhya Pradesh, launches poll campaign

New Delhi: Political heat in Madhya Pradesh has begun in full swing. Both the main contenders ruling BJP and opposition Congress are about to launch poll campaign offerings several freebies.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to release the first installment of Rs 1000 to the women under its newly launched scheme - "Ladli Behna Yojna" from Jabalpur.

This scheme is not just an attempt to woo the 38 per cent women voters of the state, but also a bid to reduce the high anti-incumbency against the nearly two-decade rule of Chief Minister Chouhan.

Not only the state BJP unit, but the central leadership of the saffron party banking on the scheme to change the mindset of the people. According to government data, around 1.25 crore women of age group between 23 and 60 years would receive their first installment of monthly financial benefit under the scheme.

On June 12, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will kick-start the Opposition party's poll campaign from Jabalpur with a roadshow and public meeting, after performing the Narmada poojan on the banks of the river.

BJP is laying special emphasis on Jabalpur this time as the BJP won only 13 out of 38 Assembly seats in this region.