BJP, Congress issue whips

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued three-line whips to their Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House on Wednesday.

The session is set to witness an intense face-off as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pushes for the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, legislation that has sparked sharp divisions between the ruling and Opposition camps. Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed government’s readiness to table the amended Bill in Parliament, asserting that it aims to bring transparency and better governance.

He also accused certain political parties and organizations of attempting to incite unrest and mislead people about the bill’s provisions. Ahead of the government bringing the Waqf bill amendments, the Congress has also issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, ensuring their presence in the House for the next three days.

"Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

All members of the Congress in Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the

House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, without fail and support the party stand," the whip issued by Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said.