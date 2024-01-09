BJP creating hype over Ram Temple inauguration only to gain electorally in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the Ram Temple inauguration, saying that they are creating deliberate hype over the event just to gain electorally in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Some people have been questioning me about my stand on the event. I can only say that I have other important things to do. Religion is his or her own but the festival is for all. I believe in festivals since festivals speak of unity.

“Let them (BJP) do whatever they want to do like to create hype over the event. But you surely cannot ignore people from other religions,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

She said that as long as Trinamool Congress is there no attempt to divide people on the basis of religion in West Bengal will be tolerated.

She said that one major reason for BJP to unleash the central agencies against Trinamool Congress is TMC’s sustained protests against NRC and CAA.

“Our people are facing torture and harassment for our stand on NRC and CAA. They (BJP) are taking away things without even furnishing the seizure lists,” the Chief Minister said.

She also attacked the last Left Front government, especially the front leader CPI-M.

“They CPI-M ruled the state for 34 years. They have killed so many people during that period. They tried to forcefully acquire farmland. There will not compromise with them,” the Chief Minister said.