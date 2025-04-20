BJP Distances Itself From MPs' Controversial Remarks Against Supreme Court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially distanced itself from controversial statements made by party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma criticizing the Supreme Court, with party president J.P. Nadda declaring the remarks were personal opinions not endorsed by the party.

"The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of India. These are their personal comments, but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them," Nadda stated in a post on social media platform X.

Nadda further revealed he has instructed both lawmakers and other party members to refrain from making similar comments in the future, reaffirming the party's respect for the judiciary as "an integral part of India's democratic structure" and "a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution."

"The BJP has always respected the judiciary and has accepted its suggestions and orders gladly because it believes as a party that all the courts, including the apex court, are an inseparable part of our democracy," the BJP president added.

The Controversial Remarks

The controversy erupted when MP Nishikant Dubey suggested on Saturday that Parliament's existence becomes irrelevant if the Supreme Court intends to make laws. "If the Supreme Court has to make laws, then Parliament should be shut down," Dubey wrote on X and later reiterated to news agencies.

According to reports by ANI, Dubey also alleged that Chief Justice Khanna was responsible for "civil wars" in the country.

These comments come amid the Supreme Court's ongoing hearings on the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. During proceedings, the court expressed concerns about certain provisions, particularly the 'Waqf by user' clause, prompting the government to assure the court it would delay implementing specific sections until the next hearing on May 5.

MP Dinesh Sharma, former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, similarly criticized judicial authority, stating: "According to the Constitution of India, no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme."

Broader Debate on Judicial Powers

The MPs' remarks follow recent criticism of the judiciary by other political figures, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who expressed concern about what he termed judicial overreach. Dhankhar stated that India "was never meant to have a democracy where judges function as lawmakers, the executive, and even as a 'super Parliament.'"

The Vice President also questioned the lengthy constitutional process required to register an FIR against a sitting judge through the Chief Justice and the President, noting that even constitutional functionaries like himself are not exempt from FIRs.

Opposition Reactions

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the BJP MPs' statements. Congress leader Salman Khurshid called Dubey's remarks "a matter of great sadness," stating, "In our legal system, the final word is not of the government, it is of the Supreme Court. If someone does not understand this, then it is a matter of great sadness."

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar demanded legal action against Dubey, saying, "He has made a very shoddy statement. I hope that tomorrow only, the Supreme Court will initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and send him to jail."

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between India's legislative and judicial branches regarding their respective constitutional authorities and limits.