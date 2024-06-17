BJP Expected To Retain Speaker's Post In 18th Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker Role For NDA Ally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to retain the Speaker's post in the 18th Lok Sabha, with plans to assign the Deputy Speaker's role to a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally, according to sources cited by India Today TV. This strategic move is part of the BJP's broader efforts to solidify its leadership in the newly elected Lok Sabha.



Sources have indicated that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been entrusted with the critical task of forging a consensus among NDA allies and opposition parties regarding the distribution of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. Singh's role involves negotiating and ensuring that the leadership positions are settled amicably, thereby fostering a cooperative atmosphere as the new Lok Sabha session begins.



There is speculation that opposition parties might nominate a candidate for the Speaker's post if the Deputy Speaker's position is not allocated to someone from their ranks. This potential contention underscores the delicate balance of power and the need for strategic negotiation within the parliamentary framework.



The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, featuring the newly appointed Members of Parliament (MPs), is scheduled to commence on June 24 and will run until July 3. The election for the Speaker's post is set to take place on June 26, marking a significant event in the parliamentary calendar.



In the previous 17th Lok Sabha, BJP's Om Birla held the Speaker's position, while the Deputy Speaker's office remained vacant. This time, the BJP aims to fill both positions, thereby strengthening its parliamentary leadership and operational efficiency.

The recent Lok Sabha elections saw the NDA secure a comfortable majority, winning 293 seats—well above the 272 seats required in the 543-member Lower House. This majority provides the NDA with a robust mandate to shape the leadership and proceedings of the Lok Sabha.

As the preparations for the new session progress, the BJP's strategy to retain key leadership positions while accommodating allies in significant roles highlights its approach to governance and coalition management. The outcomes of these negotiations will play a crucial role in determining the legislative agenda and political dynamics of the upcoming Lok Sabha session.