BJP Gears Up For Massive Celebrations For 42nd Foundation Day

New Delhi: One of the largest political parties in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be marking its 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday. On Tuesday, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced that in addition to celebrating the foundation day, the party will also celebrate the central government's accomplishments from April 7th to 20th.

According to the party, delegations from 12 countries such as France, Norway, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, Switzerland, etc. are scheduled for an interaction with the party president J.P Nadda. The BJP has said that J.P Nadda will be launching initiative "Know BJP" to address its overseas audience wherein he will interact with thirteen "Head of Missions" (Ambassadors/High Commissioners) to India at the party headquarters.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, BJP Vice President Shri Baijayant Jay Panda along with party's in-charge of Foreign Affairs Dept Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, National Spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Mmhonlümo Kikon (Nagaland) and few other BJP Leaders will also join be joining the party president on Wednesday.

Within the first three months of 2022, the BJP not only won four out of five assembly elections, but has also become the first party since 1990 to cross 100 seat mark in the Upper House of the Parliament.

While addressing media at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, M.P Arun Singh said that other than conducting diverse programmes for the 42nd foundation day, BJP will also be conducting blood donation drives at its central office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers at 10 a.m on the occasion. The BJP has said that a procession will be carried out by its party president in New Delhi's Karol Bagh at 11 a.m.

Across 956 districts in the country, BJP has announced to carry similar party processions that would promote its ideas, work and central government's schemes amongst the masses. In addition to this, BJP has also announced 15 days of additional celebration from April 7th to April 20th. Each day will be marked to observe central government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Away Yojana, Kisan Yojana, Vaccination Day, Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and so forth. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP held its Parliamentary Meeting at Ambedkar International Centre, where P.M Modi addressed senior BJP members and party workers ahead of the 42nd Foundation Day.