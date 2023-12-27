  • Menu
BJP govt failed to release payment under MGNREGA, alleges Goa LoP
The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, alleged on Wednesday that the BJP government in the state is harassing MGNREGA workers from SC, ST and OBC communities by not releasing their payments for the last many months.

Panaji: The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, alleged on Wednesday that the BJP government in the state is harassing MGNREGA workers from SC, ST and OBC communities by not releasing their payments for the last many months.

“Almost 8,000 workers earning Rs 322 per day under MGNREGA, including SC and ST workers, are awaiting their rightful payments for the last many months. I had raised the issue in October demanding the intervention of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sadly, nothing has moved till date. Stop events and release timely payments,” the Congress leader said.

He said Sawant must intervene immediately and ensure that the pending dues are cleared.

"The government has no right to keep payments of hardworking workers who meet their needs with daily earnings pending,” Alemao said.

“The BJP government spends crores on events without taking financial approvals, but fails to pay the poor workers. I condemn the BJP government for not releasing payments to the hardworking workers who put in their sweat and blood to earn their daily bread,” Alemao added.

“It appears that the delay in releasing payments is part of the BJP government's agenda of harassing SC, ST, and OBC people,” he said.

