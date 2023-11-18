BJP has exposed another corruption scam involving AAP in the Delhi Jal Board scam

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has once again made serious allegations of corruption against the Kejriwal government. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday accused the Kejriwal government of a scam in the Delhi Jal Board. Lekhi claims that the Aam Aadmi Party has allowed corrupt individuals to loot wherever they want, resulting in continuous deception. The BJP has caught another scam by the Kejriwal government. The Water Board's details in a scam have been revealed, showing increased consumer numbers, meters, and consumption but decreased earnings. If FDR disappeared, where did the money go?

According to Meenakshi Lekhi, Kejriwal came to power by accusing Sheila Dikshit's government of promoting the tanker mafia. However, the tanker mafia is still working in Delhi. Furthermore, the dominance of the tanker mafia has not been reduced but has grown throughout the Kejriwal government. Water tankers charge consumers Rs 10,000 for distributing water in areas of Delhi where water pipes have not been laid. There are several such places in Delhi, like Patel Nagar, where supplies are still made by tankers.

#WATCH | Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given liberty to all the corrupt to loot wherever they want. As a result, the people of Delhi are continuously being deceived...In the scam this time, details of Jal Board have come to light...The number of… pic.twitter.com/WOij7R3PaS — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

According to the data revealed by Meenakshi lekhi, 35% excess payment has been made due to illegal payments made in favor of the contractor, which has increased the overshooting cost of the project.Work orders of Rs 12000 crore were awarded in this case. A total of Rs 600 crore in work has been granted. In this, everything was kept below five lakhs so that the process of tenting could be avoided. In the records, funds totaling Rs 161 crore were recorded as unspent. Nobody knows where the funds are. The term deposit of Rs. 135 crore is nowhere to be found. A total of Rs. 107 crore has been written off.

