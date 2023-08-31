BJP has hurt sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by reducing Shivlings into mere fountains in Delhi says Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of disrespecting Hinduism by reducing Shivlings, which hold great religious significance for devotees, into mere fountains. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country by creating fountains in the shape of Shivlings in Delhi. The NDMC area, under the Central Government, has seen fountains in the shape of Shivlings created at crossroads. The BJP's official Twitter handle congratulates the Prime Minister on creating these fountains, stating that it is shameful that pure water is offered to Shivlings while dirty water is falling on them as they are reduced to fountains.

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded the sacking of LG Vinay Kumar Saxena for insulting the Hindu religion and an apology from the BJP. AAP leader Nitin Tyagi criticized LG for showing a finger towards Shivling and exposing his hypocrisy, arguing that the world is embracing the teachings of our Vedas while making fun of Sanatan Dharma.



Pathak addressed a press conference at the party headquarters, stating that we are getting calls from thousands of people not only from Delhi but from all over the country asking what the Prime Minister and BJP are doing in Delhi. The G-20 event has gained national attention, and citizens are eagerly anticipating its success. However, Shiva devotees and Hindus are angry with the BJP's actions towards Hindus.



He said, The official Twitter handle of the BJP is congratulating the Prime Minister for reducing the Shivlings at the crossroads to mere fountains. There cannot be anything more shameful than this. The process for building Shivlings involves the consecration of life, while home-built Shivlings have a separate process. The water offered on Shivlings should be clean and pure, and people mix Gangajal in it. However, dirty water is being poured on the Shivlings, rubbing more salt on devotees' wounds.



On the other hand, AAP leader Nitin Tyagi criticized LG for wearing shoes and pointing fingers towards Shivlings, highlighting their hypocrisy. The Atharvaveda states that a shivling is built to favor all six directions. The BJP has been accused of glorifying their hypocrisy, and Tyagi, a Hindu, feels hurt. The BJP recently promoted the film Adipurush, which used bad language to depict revered gods. Tyagi questions whether the BJP aims to instill these values in children, as they seem to lack respect for religion.

