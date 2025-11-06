  • Menu
BJP hits back at Rahul over 'vote chori' charge

BJP hits back at Rahul over vote chori charge
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to secure victory in the Haryana Assembly elections 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected Gandhi's allegations of massive electoral fraud and said the Congress leader was indulging in “diversionary tactics” before Bihar goes to polls.

"Rahul Gandhi addressed the press to hide his failures. There will be polling in Bihar (on Thursday), however, he was sharing stories about Haryana. This shows that the Congress has nothing left in Bihar and this is why to deviate attention he is raking up Haryana issue," Rijiju said.

