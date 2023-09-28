Live
- Nikki Sharma: Acting is my passion, but singing is a part of my soul
- AP govt. files caveat petition in Supreme Court in Chandrababu arrest case
- YS Jagan to visit Vijayawada tomorrow to disburse YSR Vahana Mitra scheme
- Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta come together for comedy film
- Rahul now visits furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, interacts with workers
- Asian Paints' Non-Executive Director Ashwin Dani passes away
- Standoff over Yuvagalam Padayatra
- CDIL unveils new EV semiconductor packaging line in India, to make 600 mn units annually
- TN govt department to conduct survey of Puthirai Vannar community
- MS Swaminathan Research Foundation made a difference to the lives of over 600,000 farm families
Just In
BJP is shying away from polls in J&K: Omar Abdullah
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference (NC) party, Omar Abdullah alleged on Thursday that the BJP was shying away from polls in the state for fear of being punished by voters.
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference (NC) party, Omar Abdullah alleged on Thursday that the BJP was shying away from polls in the state for fear of being punished by voters.
Speaking to media persons about the possible postponement of Panchayat and urban bodies’ elections in J&K, Omar told reporters that the BJP was in no mood to conduct these polls in the state because they know that people will punish them through votes.
A similar statement was made yesterday by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti.
The criticism against the BJP by the NC and the PDP was evoked after media reports indicated that the security forces had conveyed to the Centre that Pakistan’s ISI was planning to carry out target killings of political activists during the Panchayat and urban body polls.
The recent attacks on the security forces in Kulgam, Kokernag and Srinagar City are believed to have prompted a rethinking on these polls otherwise scheduled to be held in November-December this year.