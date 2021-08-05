BJP leader, wife stabbed to death in Gujarat village

In a shocking incident in Mahisagar district in Gujarat, the police on Thursday found the bodies of district BJP executive member Tribhuvanbhai Panchal and his wife Jashodaben, who were murdered with sharp objects.

The police found the bodies of Panchal and his wife at their house in Palla village in Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar district. Both were attacked with sharp objects and had received head injuries as well, the police said. While Panchal's body was found in the garden, his wife's body was found inside the house.



"Both Panchal and his wife were attacked with sharp objects and had also received head injuries. The motive behind the murders is yet to be known. We have informed their relatives who live elsewhere. The police have formed various teams to investigate the matter. We are also taking the help of our forensic team, dog squad and other technical experts to nab the killers," said N.V. Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahisagar.



Panchal was an executive member of the BJP as well as the head of the Panchal society. As soon as the news of the murders spread, several district BJP leaders reached the spot.



Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, has instructed the district SP to fast-track the probe and nab the killers at the earliest.



"Some unknown assailants killed the Panchal couple late on Wednesday night. I have instructed the local SP regarding the matter and asked him to nab the culprits at the earliest," Jadeja said.