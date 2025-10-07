BJP leaders attacked in flood-hit north Bengal

Kolkata: Hoursafter Malda North BJP MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an alleged mob attack during a visit to flood-hit areas of north Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for restraint and unity, urging people not to indulge in “any untoward incident” amid the ongoing crisis.

Banerjee, who rushed to north Bengal on Monday afternoon to review the situation, posted an emotional message on social media, calling for patience and solidarity at a time when “many have suffered severe losses” due to the natural calamity.

“My earnest appeal, many people have suffered serious losses in this disaster. We deeply empathise with their pain. Yet, even in this difficult time, we must remember that unity and patience are our greatest strength,” Banerjee wrote without naming anyone.

The chief minister urged people to “stay calm, avoid rumours and cooperate with those around,” asserting that the government and administration were “working tirelessly for the affected.”

“Please remain calm, do not pay heed to rumours, and help those around you. Any untoward incident at this time is undesirable. Together, we will overcome this crisis,” Banerjee said in her post.

Although she refrained from naming anyone, Banerjee’s message came soon after reports emerged of an alleged assault on Murmu and Ghosh in Jalpaiguri district’s Nagrakata area. The two leaders were reportedly attacked by a mob while inspecting flood-hit localities in Bamon Danga on Monday morning. According to BJP sources, the duo faced protests before entering the area.

“A crowd armed with sticks, shoes, and stones suddenly charged at us. They threw stones taken from the riverbed at our convoy,” Ghosh alleged. Murmu sustained a head injury and was seen bleeding profusely before being rushed to a local hospital along with Ghosh. The BJP blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack, calling it a “cowardly attempt to silence opposition voices.” Party leaders demanded immediate action against those responsible.

The TMC, however, dismissed the allegations, claiming the incident was a spontaneous reaction by aggrieved locals frustrated over the BJP’s “photo-op politics” during a humanitarian crisis.

Banerjee, who is camping in the region, said the government was “deeply sensitive to the suffering of people” and that relief operations were being carried out on a war footing.(PTI)