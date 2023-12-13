Live
- Dr PC Rath takes over as CSI President
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Rajnath to review parade at Dundigal IAFstation on Dec 17
- SHE Teams nabs 117 for crimes against women
- Indian Navy band concert in the city tomorrow
- Guntur: Enumeration of damaged crops begins
- TSRTC turns ‘travel as you like’ transporter for women
- On spot payment of challans by traffic police irks commuters
- Special counters at RPO Secunderabad for Haj-2024
BJP most likely to retain power in 2024: Fitch
New Delhi: There is likelihood of policy continuity to be maintained in India as the incumbent administration is "most likely" to retain power in the...
New Delhi: There is likelihood of policy continuity to be maintained in India as the incumbent administration is "most likely" to retain power in the general elections due in April-May, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
However, the size of the majority in the next Indian Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration's reform agenda, it said.
The 2024 general elections are due in April-May and Fitch expects the Modi government to come back to power for the third time. The 2024 general elections are due in April-May and Fitch expects the Modi government to come back to power for the third time.
