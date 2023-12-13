  • Menu
BJP most likely to retain power in 2024: Fitch

New Delhi: There is likelihood of policy continuity to be maintained in India as the incumbent administration is "most likely" to retain power in the general elections due in April-May, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

However, the size of the majority in the next Indian Parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration's reform agenda, it said.

The 2024 general elections are due in April-May and Fitch expects the Modi government to come back to power for the third time. The 2024 general elections are due in April-May and Fitch expects the Modi government to come back to power for the third time.

