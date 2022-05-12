BJP MP Says The Land On Which The Taj Mahal Was Built Belonged To Jaipur Ruler Jai Singh

On Wednesday, 11 May, Diya Kumari, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Rajsamand constituency, stated that the property on which the Taj Mahal stands is the land thatbelongedto Jai Singh, the ruler of Jaipur and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had gained it from Singh.



Kumari, a descendant of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, added that the family had paperwork to back up her claim. She further stated that the property had formerly been home to the Jaipur royal family's palace. Kumari told reporters that she accepted a plea filed in the Allahabad High Court for a fact-finding inquiry into the Taj Mahal's past. According to sources, the petition requested the opening of over 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal in order to discover "the truth, whatever it is."

She raised the question that it should be identified and studied that what was there before the monument was created should, and people have a right to know. The Jaipur family has records and would be willing to offer them if necessary. She stated she wasn't sure if compensation was paid when the land was bought because she hadn't looked into the paperwork. She said that because there was no judiciary at the time, no appeal could be made and that records must be thoroughly investigated to clear things out. She also said that the petition is entitled to the opening and investigation of rooms at the Taj Mahal.

On Saturday, BJP media in-charge Dr. Rajneesh Singh filed a plea in the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench, requesting that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) open over 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to determine if there are Hindu scriptures or idols there, reported The Quint.