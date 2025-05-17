BJP planning mass closure of Mohalla clinics, claims AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, of planning the closure of hundreds of Mohalla Clinics across the city, a move that could leave thousands of healthcare workers unemployed.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that thousands of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and multi-tasking staff working in Mohalla Clinics gathered at the Chief Minister’s Janta Darbar in a desperate attempt to save their jobs.

“These employees have been seeking a meeting with the Chief Minister for several days, but were denied an audience. Left with no option, they decided to appear in person at the Janta Darbar,” Bhardwaj said. According to Bhardwaj, concerns escalated after minutes of a Health Department meeting held on April 17 were released on May 7. “The documents indicate that the BJP-led Delhi government plans to shut down hundreds of Mohalla Clinics and replace them with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” he alleged. The minutes reportedly suggest that all clinics located near newly opened Arogya Mandirs will be closed and their staff terminated. Clinics in other areas would be closed once Arogya Mandirs are established there, Bhardwaj added.

He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reneging on pre-election assurances. “The BJP leadership had promised not to discontinue public welfare schemes implemented by the AAP government. But since assuming power, their first decision was to shut down all 250 Mohalla Clinics operating in rented spaces,” he said.

Bhardwaj claimed that following this initial move, the government declared it would rename the remaining Mohalla Clinics as Arogya Mandirs. “Now, the government seems determined to shut down the entire network and lay off all associated personnel,” he said, adding that many of the employees have been working for minimal pay since 2017, without any salary increment.