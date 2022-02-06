  • Menu
BJP postpones release of manifesto for UP polls

The BJP on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in view of death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh said.

The manifesto release programme was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party president had gathered for it. ''Due to sad demise of of Lata Mangeshkar, we are postponing release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. We will decide the next date for its release later,'' Singh said.

The leaders observed two-minute silence to mourn the death of Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

