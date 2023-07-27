BJP prepares for 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in poll-bound MP

Bhopal: In view of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah took stock of the party's poll preparedness in Bhopal. and discussed 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra', likely to be flagged-off from four different areas in September.

In the late Wednesday night meeting of party's core committee, Shah also reviewed the progress of tasks assigned to the core committee during the last meeting held on July 11, sources said.

The core committee has been directed to prepare a complete blue-print regarding the Yatra, which will be flagged off from Ujjain, Gwalior, Chitrakoot and Jabalpur districts.

Sources said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Home and Law Minister Narottam Mishra, Union Minister Prahlad Sigh Patel, party national general secretary Kailsh Vijayvargiya and state unit head V. Sharma are likely to lead the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to participate in one of these yatras, however, it would be finalised after the complete roadmap is prepared.

During the meeting, the Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, who has been appointed as the party’s election convenor for Madhya Pradesh and Jyotiraditya Scindia, apprised about the party’s preparations in Gwalior-Chambal division.

Shah also held one-on-one discussion with Vijayvargiya about Malwa-Nimar regions.

Sources also told IANS that the BJP has planned to set up a state election committee of 16 members, including Chief Minister Chouhan and state unit head V. D. Sharma. The party is likely to announce the name of the state election committee members in the next couple of days.

The meeting lasted for nearly three-and-a-half hours, and was attended by CM Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahald Patel along with the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Besides, BJP’s general B. L. Santosh, Murlidhar Rao (in-charge for MP), Shivprakash (organisational secretary) and the Union Ministers – Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who were appointed election in-charge for the state were also present in the meeting.