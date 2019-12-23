Trending :
BJP pro-CAA rally in Nagpur

Nagpur: Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur here on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is largely being opposed across the country.

They raised slogans hailing the new citizenship law and showing posters of "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and other organizations.

With tricolour in their hands, the demonstrators at the 'morcha' raised slogans of -- Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maari saalon ko (Shoot the traitors of the country).

The demonstrators were seen holding flags of the social organisation as well as the BJP's. Some others were also seen waving the Indian national flag at the rally.

This comes at a time when the new act is facing large-scale opposition and major protests are being held against it across the country.

