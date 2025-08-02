BJP Registers Major Victory in Three-Tier Panchayat Elections

The results of the recently concluded three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand are steadily being received. According to the latest updates, BJP-supported candidates have been declared victorious on 125 out of a total of 358 district panchayat seats. Meanwhile, Congress-backed candidates have secured 83 seats, receiving significant support from voters.

In addition, 150 independent candidates have also emerged victorious in the elections. A majority of these independent winners are seen leaning towards the Bharatiya Janata Party, with several publicly announcing their support for the BJP. As a result, a large portion of the overall winning candidates are considered to be BJP-aligned.

The vote-counting process is nearing completion, and the Election Commission is expected to release the final results soon. The electoral process across the state was conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner, with effective cooperation from the administrative and security agencies.