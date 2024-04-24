BJP releases ‘charge sheet’ against BJD govt

Bhubaneswar: In the run-up to Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Wednesday released a 'charge sheet' against the nearly 25-year rule of BJD government in the State. The ‘charge sheet’ accused the BJD government of being involved in corruption and irregularities.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav released the ‘charge sheet’ and alleged that the BJD could not provide drinking water supply, set up more cold storages and increase farmers’ income despite ruling the State for over two decades.

The ‘charge sheet’ titled,“How long will we tolerate, will bring a change in Odisha,” highlighted the failure of the BJD government in fulfilling several of its promises made to the people of the State.

Reacting to the ‘charge sheet,’ senior BJD leader Swarup Das said the State government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, farmers and youths.