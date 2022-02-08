BJP releases its election manifesto for UP election 2022 under the name "Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra"

Lucknow: BJP has surfaced on the face of UP Election with the manifesto under the name of 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra'. The manifesto was released on Tuesday morning in presence of dignitaries like Amit Shah from BJP and other leaders.Many big promises have been made in the BJP's manifesto regarding women, farmers and youth.It was released in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the promises made by the BJP government 5 years ago have been fulfilled and will be fulfilled even further.He said that,After 5 years, the riots in UP are over,no curfew today, the Kanwar Yatra comes out with fanfare,Every daughter goes to school fearlessly,Sister and daughters have no hesitation in going out.

-Promise to provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said that if the government is formed again in UP, then farmers will be given free electricity for irrigation in the next 5 years.It has been promised to start Mukhyamantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana with a cost of Rs 5 thousand crore.Under which subsidy will be given for construction of borewell, tube well, pond and tank for all small and marginal farmers.

-For womens, from free cylinder to scooty

BJP has promised to increase the financial assistance from 15 thousand to 25 thousand under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana if the government is formed again in the state.Under the Ujjwala scheme, free LPG cylinders will be given to all the beneficiaries on Holi and Deepawali.Free travel in public transport will be arranged for women above 60 years of age.For widows and destitute women, a promise has been made to increase the pension to Rs 1500 per month.To make every college-going meritorious girl self-reliant, it has been said to distribute free scooties under the Rani Laxmi Bai scheme.

-Employment in every household, 2 crore tablets

It has been promised to provide at least employment or self-employment opportunity to every family in the next 5 years.It has been promised to fill all the departmental vacancies of the state at the earliest.Under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, 2 crore tablets or smartphones have been promised to be distributed.It has been promised to set up gyms and sports grounds in each gram panchayat.Commitment has been made to double the income of every person, promising to bring Uttar Pradesh's economy to the first place.If the BJP government is formed, it has been promised to attract investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state in 5 years.