BJP Removes the Six-Times MP for Hate Speech Comment on Changing Constitution

The BJP party has decided not to allow a six-time MP from Karnataka, Anantkumar Hegde, to run for re-election after his controversial comments about the BJP's goal to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and change the constitution. Hegde has been a member of parliament for Uttara Kannada for 28 years, winning six times, including four consecutive victories. His recent comments have resulted in his removal from the upcoming elections.

In his hate speech, Hegde accused the Congress party of altering the constitution to harm Hindus and expressed that there is a need to "rewrite" it. He argued that changing the constitution requires more than the current majority in the Lok Sabha, emphasising the need for a two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha as well as in state legislatures. This discussion highlights the significant impact of hate speech on political candidacy, illustrating how controversial remarks can influence a politician's career and opportunities. It is especially important in contexts where the integrity and values of political discourse are being closely scrutinised.

BJP's response to hate speech allegations involved distancing itself from Hegde's statements, labelling them as his personal opinions. Despite his efforts to retain his position, the decision to replace him had been made. Hegde will be replaced by seasoned politician Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who has six terms as an MLA and has held positions as a state minister and speaker of the Karnataka Assembly in the past.

A party leader emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum in the public environment, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous warnings against making controversial statements. The denial of tickets to such candidates sends a clear message that provocative remarks will not be tolerated and also highlights the impact of hate speech on political candidacy.

Overall, the BJP's candidate selection process prioritises both electoral capability and adherence to standards of conduct, aiming to present a united and responsible front to the public.