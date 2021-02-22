BJP resolution lauds Modi for agri reforms

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reforms in the agriculture sector and for his able leadership in effective handling of the Covid-19 situation.

The resolution was passed in the first meeting of the BJP's new set of national office-bearers and it was chaired by party chief J P Nadda.

During the meeting, Modi told party leaders to take the benefits of the new farm laws to the people.

The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.