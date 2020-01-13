BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus Christ in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS leaders on Monday staged a protest against the proposal to construct a 114-ft tall statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalibetta, Kanakapura. The protests termed 'Kanakapura Chalo' is being led by Hindu party BJP who previously constructed the 'Statue of Unity' of 182 meters height.

The statue of Jesus Christ is the Congress leader DK Shivakumar's idea. Shivakumar cautioned his supporters, saying, "I urge everyone not to be instigated or provoked.''

The local administration has pressed into service over 1,000 policemen, including armed police units, to ensure peace during the protests.

Harobele, where the statue is proposed to be set up, is a village with a Christian majority. It falls under Shivakumar's constituency. The community has been living in the village for approximately 400 years.

On the occasion of Christmas, DK Shivkumar handed over the documents of the land to the trust that will shoulder the responsibility of installing the statue -- which if constructed will be made from hard granite.

Height of the statue is proposed to be 114 feet, 13 feet of the statue would be comprised of steps, which have been laid already. For comparison, Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio Di Janeiro, Brazil stands at 98 feet, excluding its 26-feet pedestal.