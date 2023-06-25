BJP sabotaging Karnataka's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Central government for not allowing the Karnataka government to buy rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), saying it was sabotaging the state's 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

Congress General Secretary Communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: "It is unfortunate for Karnataka’s that the Modi government is sabotaging Anna Bhagya 2.0."

He said that from January 1 till May 24 this year, the BJP government in Karnataka alone lifted more than 95 per cent of the rice procured by all state governments under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) at a rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, presumably with "Modi-ji’s Aashirwaad".

"Once, the Congress government was formed in Karnataka, as threatened by BJP President J.P. Nadda, this 'Aashirwaad' has been withdrawn at break-neck speed," alleged Ramesh.

Hitting out at the Central government, the Congress leader said that regardless of Modi government's claims, it is clear that the order of June 13, by the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry discontinuing Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) OMSS (D) for states was targeted at mainly one state -- Karnataka -- which procured more than 95 per cent of all rice bought by state governments under the scheme this year.

"Actually, the FCI had issued orders for sale of rice under OMSS (D) on June 12, based on the requests of the Congress-led state government in Karnataka made on June 6 and June 9. Yet a day later, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Food Distribution discontinued the OMSS(D) for states," he said.

"Clearly, this was targeted at sabotaging the implementation of the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme guaranteed by the Congress to the people of Karnataka," the Congress leader said.

He also cited the communications with the FCI's Karnataka GM, who earlier gave the order for supply but later withdrew it.

"Not only that, the Chairman and Managing Director of FCI in a press conference on June 23 said that conditions will be placed such that private traders cannot sell to another state. Isn’t this a clear case of sabotage?" Ramesh asked.

He further slammed the government saying that FCI has more than enough stocks to meet Karnataka’s and the country’s needs but the Modi government is trying its very best to close every single avenue for the Karnataka government to fulfill its guarantee to the people of the state.

"If there is a depletion of rice stocks as claimed by the Modi government, why is it that the allocation and lifting of rice from the FCI’s central pool stock for ethanol production and blending of petrol continues at the rate of Rs 2,000 per quintal? Why is it that 1.5L MT of rice is allocated for production of ethanol this year if stocks have depleted? Is ethanol production more important than the food security of the people of Karnataka?

"This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has opposed the schemes of the Congress that benefit the poor. On Aug 13, 2013, the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh opposing the Food Security Bill."

He highlighted that the same NFSA implemented by the Congress had come to the rescue of the country’s poor at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic distress.

He also alleged that under the renamed package of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, 80 crore people got free food grains and pulses.

"Why is that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is not a ‘revdi’, whereas the Congress guarantee of 10 kgs free rice through the Anna Bhagya 2.0 scheme is vilified and sabotaged?" Ramesh asked.

"It is nothing but unfortunate for Karnataka that Prime Minister Modi is punishing the poor of the state for voting to secure their future. But the Congress government in Karnataka will do everything possible to ensure the rights of the people of Karnataka are protected, and the guarantee of Anna Bhagya 2.0 with 10 kgs free rice is implemented at the earliest, come what may," he added.

The Congress-led state government and the BJP government at centre have been engaged in a war of words over the refusal of sale of rice by FCI to Karnataka. The Congress has earlier targeted the Prime Minister and also the BJP of punishing the people for voting for Congress.