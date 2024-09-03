Live
BJP Shares Video Of TMC MLA Lovely Maitra Allegedly Comparing Doctors To Butchers Amid Ongoing Protests
- The BJP tweeted a video of TMC MLA Lovely Maitra calling doctors "butchers" during protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.
- The controversy escalates as BJP leader Keya Ghosh criticizes Maitra's remarks, linking them to the ongoing tensions between the BJP and TMC.
The BJP on Tuesday shared a video on social media featuring Trinamool Congress MLA Lovely Maitra, where she referred to doctors protesting the Kolkata rape-murder case as "butchers." In another video tweeted by the BJP, Maitra is heard claiming she knows how to "lower" the fingers pointing at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
BJP leader Keya Ghosh, in her post on X, condemned Maitra's remarks, questioning whether she would seek treatment from the same doctors she insulted, especially given that her husband is an IPS officer under the TMC government.
This incident adds to the ongoing verbal battle between the BJP and TMC, fueled by the protests following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. Despite the Supreme Court's appeal for doctors to return to work, the protests have continued across the country.
In the video, Maitra is heard criticizing the doctors, accusing them of causing suffering to the poor by withholding medical services during their protests. Keya Ghosh further accused Maitra of threatening the doctors by suggesting she knows how to silence criticism against Mamata Banerjee.
Lovely Maitra, who also works as an actor, represents the Sonarpur South assembly seat in the South 24 Parganas district.