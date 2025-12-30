BJP, Shiv Sena finalise 137-90 seat-sharing formula for BMC polls

Mumbai: After days of hard bargaining, the BJP and Shiv Sena on Monday finalised a seat-sharing formula for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Of the total 227 seats, the BJP, which will play the role of the senior partner, will contest 137 seats, while Shiv Sena will field candidates in the remaining 90 seats.

Both parties will also allocate a few seats from their respective quotas to their allies. Candidates of the BJP and Shiv Sena will file their nomination papers on Tuesday, which is the last day for filing nominations.

Incidentally, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is not part of the alliance and has decided to contest the BMC elections independently.

The seat-sharing arrangement was announced jointly by Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Shiv Sena former MP Rahul Shewale.

“Negotiations among the BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI over seat sharing were completed today. A consensus on 207 seats had been reached earlier, and the arrangement for the remaining seats has now been finalised. The BJP will contest 137 seats and Shiv Sena 90 seats, while allies of both parties will be accommodated within their respective quotas,” Satam said.

He added that the two parties would conduct a joint campaign and seek to retain control of the BMC. “With the blessings of voters, the Mahayuti mayor, who will represent the people of Mumbai, will assume office after the elections,” Satam said.

Satam reiterated that allies of the BJP and Shiv Sena would be accommodated within the quotas of the two parties and claimed that there was no resentment over ticket distribution, as decisions were taken after consultations. “We have arrived at a consensus after holding detailed discussions,” he said.

The seat-sharing announcement comes amid the recent decision by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray to forge an alliance for the BMC elections in a bid to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti and project themselves as protectors of Marathi interests in Mumbai.

Both the BJP and Shiv Sena have downplayed the Thackeray cousins’ tie-up, stating that it was driven by political compulsions, while the BJP-led Mahayuti remains committed to the development of Mumbai.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said there were no hurdles in the alliance between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He noted that seat-sharing discussions were progressing in a positive manner.

Responding to a query on the Mahayuti’s seat-sharing formula, Fadnavis said, “Discussions regarding seat sharing are extremely positive. An alliance will definitely happen, and there will be no difficulties.”

He added that BJP State President Ravindra Chavan is leading the negotiations, assisted by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, senior leader Ashish Shelar and key local leaders from municipal corporation areas.