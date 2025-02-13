BJP slams Oppn for disrupting Parliament over Waqf Bill

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Thursday strongly criticised Opposition parties for disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha over the Waqf Bill. Kohli accused the Opposition of consistently seeking opportunities to create chaos and hinder the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Speaking with IANS, Kohli said, "There’s a clear process for how Parliament operates. For years, the Opposition parties have actively looked for chances to derail the proceedings. They find fault with every issue and insist on questioning the process of lawmaking.

"When Parliament passes a law, it follows a set procedure. There is room for debate and amendments, but the Opposition has consistently refused to engage in that process.

"Instead, they call for boycotts and disruption. Does the Opposition not realise that such behaviour only undermines Parliament's ability to function? There’s a lot they want to say about the Waqf Bill, but disruptive tactics won’t help get the work done."

He further reacted to Congress leader Srinivas BV's social media post where he mocked the new RSS building, calling it a "Sheesh Mahal."

Kohli responded to this, saying, "The Congress party is clearly out of touch with the pulse of Delhi's voters. It’s evident they lack a genuine political issue, or the ones they raise simply don’t resonate with the public.

"Their criticism of the RSS building as a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is nothing but an attempt to make headlines. They have lost sight of the real issues. The RSS building was constructed by private funds, while elsewhere, an office was built by sants through collective effort. Linking it to the 'Sheesh Mahal' is a clear sign of how desperate Congress has become for attention. The public can see right through this, and they’re laughing at the situation. The Congress party’s condition has become a joke."

Kohli concluded, "The public will not be fooled by such baseless tactics. Whether Congress hopes to gain political mileage from these distractions is for them to decide, but the truth is clear — their relevance in today's political discourse is dwindling."