BJP Triumph In Chandigarh Mayoral Polls Sparks Allegations Of Fraud And Democracy Murder

BJP Leader Pralhad Joshi declared the Opposition's INDIA bloc as "brain dead" following the BJP's triumph in the Chandigarh mayoral elections against the AAP-Congress alliance. Responding to their defeat, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party labeled the BJP's victory as a "broad daylight robbery" and "fraud." BJP Chief JP Nadda stated that the win exposed the INDIA bloc's flawed arithmetic and chemistry. Punjab BJP leader Jaiveer Shergil referred to the AAP-Congress alliance as a "thugbandhan" (an alliance of thugs).



BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar emerged victorious, prompting accusations of cheating from Arvind Kejriwal. Sonkar dismissed the claims, asserting that leveling allegations is the alliance's main strategy. Kejriwal, in response, accused the BJP of murdering democracy, calling it a black day for democracy. AAP leaders deemed the victory illegal and unconstitutional, citing alleged fraud and illegal tactics. The AAP has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against the BJP victory, with the dispute centering on the invalidation of votes in the mayoral elections.

