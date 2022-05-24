BJP Trolls AAP Over Punjab’s Health Minister Corruption Charges

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab government made headlines on Tuesday as the state's chief minister Bhagwat Mann sacked one of his MLA's, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruption. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, took a jibe at the ruling party of Punjab saying that AAP brings in corruption wherever it goes.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal lauded Mann's action of removing Punjab's health minister, post which Singla was arrested immediately. Kejriwal had tweeted that Mann's action had brought tears to his eyes.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said, "Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP…. Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and the corrupt. We are all proud of younger brother Bhagwant's decision against corruption."

Senior BJP leader and party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, however, rebuffed the words of the AAP's leader saying that corruption in Punjab government has rather brought tears to the eyes of the people in the state. He further took a jab at the newly formed government and said that when a corrupt Congress government left (Punjab), a mega-corrupt government came into Punjab.

He also reminded AAP of its promise of removing corruption in the Punjab government within the first 20 days of assuming power, but within the first two months of being in power, there have been allegations of corruption against his own state ministers.

"You have rebirthed corruption by your own actions," Bhatia told media at the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal countered the opposition parties and said, "The opposition cannot understand how a party can function without corruption. Gardan kat jayegi but gaddari nahin karenge (we can sacrifice ourselves but we won't betray the country)."

AAP Punjab Health Minister, Singla, has been accused of demanding a one percent bribe to clear contracts. In a video message, Punjab C.M Bhagwat Mann said that Singla had accepted the said allegations against him.

"A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my govt. was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it I could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me…. Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated," C.M. Mann said.