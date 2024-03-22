Live
Just In
BJP will go solo in Odisha elections, says Samal
Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Friday said his party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State alone.
"To fulfil the hope and aspirations of 4.5 crore Odia people, Bharatiya Janata Party will fight alone in 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly constituencies under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time," Samal said in a post on his X account.
Samal thanked the BJD government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for extending support to Modi government on several issues of national importance over the last 10 years.
Earlier, Samal told reporters the sky is clearing up and slowly things too will become certain. “Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly stated everything. There is no room for any further discussion on it. Once the decision is finalised, it will be made public. Have patience, those with patience eventually win,” he said.