BJP's Bihar unit celebrating 100th birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur on a truck.

Patna: A day after the Narendra Modi government announced the Bharat Ratna for socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, the BJP's Bihar wing celebrated his 100th birth anniversary on a truck after the district administration denied permission to organize an event at the Miller High School ground.

The BJP leaders alleged that the JD-U is using the government machinery to derail their celebration of Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary.

The BJP leaders placed chairs on Veer Chand Patel Path and made a speech from atop a truck.

The Miller school ground was booked a day earlier by the JD-U to provide accommodation to the people who came from other districts to participate in a JD-U rally held at the veterinary college ground in Patna. The BJP had booked the ground for today (January 24).

“We have booked the Miller high school ground to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Karpoori Thakur but the district administration has allotted it to the JD-U under government pressure. This is murder of democracy. The JD-U is misusing the government machinery in its favour and illegally grabbed the ground. It is an insult to Karpoori Thakur,” BJP leader Choudhary said.

“Nitish Kumar after joining hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav started grabbing the land illegally. In a democracy everyone has the right to hold their own event. The Central government has given the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur and the Bihar government is grabbing the land,” Choudhary said.

“Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav have been in power for the last 33 years. They were also Union ministers in the Central government but none of them asked their government to give the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. It is the Gudri Ke Laal Narendra Modi who has given the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur,” Choudhary said.