BJP's 'cheap stunt': Derek O'Brien
Kolkata: Senior TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday claimed that the one nation, one election issue is just "another cheap stunt" of the BJP. His...
Kolkata: Senior TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday claimed that the one nation, one election issue is just "another cheap stunt" of the BJP. His remarks came after the report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was accepted by the Union cabinet. "One Nation, One Election is just another cheap stunt from the anti-democratic BJP.
Why were Maharashtra elections not announced along with elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir? Here's why. The Maharashtra government announced the Ladki Bahin scheme in the budget this June," he said in a statement.
Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, Rs 4,887 crore have been credited to the bank accounts of 1.59 crore women so far, the Maharashtra government said earlier this month. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said ‘one nation, one election' was not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach.