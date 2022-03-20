'BJP's game plan': Uddhav rejects MIM alliance offer

Mumbai: Asserting that Shiv Sena is a "Hindutvavadi" party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday rejected AIMIM's offer for an alliance calling it a "conspiracy" by the opposition BJP to defame the Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghahdi (MVA) government.

Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, virtually addressed a meeting of the party MPs and office-bearers here wherein he lashed out at BJP, the former ally of Sena, on Hindutva and other issues.

"Who has sought an alliance with the AIMIM? This is a game plan and conspiracy of the BJP. The AIMIM and the BJP have a tacit understanding. The BJP has ordered the AIMIM to defame the Shiv Sena, to raise questions on Shiv Sena's Hindutva. Accordingly, the AIMIM leaders are making the offer of alliance," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters quoting Thackeray. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel caused a stir stating that his party can ally with the Shiv Sena-led MVA to prevent the BJP from coming to power, evoking sharp reactions from Sena.

The NCP and Congress, the other two partners in the MVA, had said the AIMIM must prove that it was a "like-minded" party and not the "BJP's B-team".

"Uddhav ji said Shiv Sena will never join forces with the AIMIM. The Shiv Sena president also said that his party had never been associated with and will never be associated with those who bow before the grave of Aurangzeb," Raut said.