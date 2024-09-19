BJP's Haryana manifesto copies our guarantees, claims Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo said that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the October 5 Haryana elections, released on Thursday, had lifted several points from his party's manifesto.

Speaking to IANS, the veteran leader sarcastically remarked that since the BJP was "copying" the Congress manifesto, "this proves that we are right in our approach and policy proposals".

"We are pleased that what we thought is not wrong, but right. Therefore, the BJP has had to adopt several of our proposals," he said.

BJP’s Sankalp Patra release comes a day after Congress released its manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections.

Singh Deo noted that many points in the BJP’s manifesto are similar to Congress’s guarantee card.

"We are happy that what we think is correct. The BJP has had to adopt many of our ideas. This is visible in several issues. For example, in 2019, when elections were held in Chhattisgarh, Congress announced the minimum price for paddy purchases. The Central government had sent an official letter stating that if any state set prices above the MSP, they would not purchase the paddy."

"The BJP then adopted the same policy that Congress had been following. Similarly, issues like internships were raised by Congress in our manifesto, which the BJP did not address initially but later adopted. This shows that Congress's thinking is on the right track, and if Congress is moving in the right direction, it should be chosen," he said.

Releasing the 20-point Sankalp Patra with the slogan “Haryana non-stop”, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Thursday promised a cash incentive of Rs 2,100 per month for women, continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) on all 24 crops, government job guarantee for all Agniveers returning from the Indian armed forces, and 2 lakh jobs for the youth, besides cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 and scooter for girl students in rural areas.

Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge had on Wednesday released the Seven Guarantees that it will fulfil if it comes to power in Haryana, which include Rs 2,000 monthly payment to women in the state, houses for everyone, raising the monthly social security pension of the old-age people, handicapped and widows, gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, 300 units of free electricity every month to every household, and filing of 2 lakh posts lying vacant in government departments.



