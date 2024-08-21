Live
Just In
BJP’s Mamata Mohanta files nomination for RS bypoll
Former BJD Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta, who was nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Odisha, filed her nomination papers here on Wednesday
Bhubaneswar: Former BJD Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta, who was nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Odisha, filed her nomination papers here on Wednesday. Elected to Rajya Sabha in 2020 as a BJD candidate, Mohanta, a prominent Kudumi community leader from tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, had resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of BJD on July 31 and joined the BJP on August 1.
Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, as well as MPs, MLAs and ministers, Mohanta submitted her nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Assembly.
Given BJP's strength in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, Mohanta is well-positioned to win the bypoll and secure the Rajya Sabha seat she vacated as a BJD member.
The BJP has 74 seats in Odisha Assembly, while the BJD has 51, Congress 14 and there are three Independent MLAs and one CPI(M) legislator.