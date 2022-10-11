BJP's Nadda Calls For Collective Effort For The Development of Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday made a unique appeal and called out to everyone, including opposition's Congress party, to come forward for Himachal Pradesh's development.

The party supremo, while addressing a mass gathering in Bilaspur, advised that the voter should not simply look at BJP and Congress through their ideologies, but must choose a political party that would cater to their issues.

Calling for collective support, Nadda said, "Do not look for BJP, Congress (while voting), see who is concerned for you. BJP is concerned for you. I would even ask Congress persons to come and support us. We are given the chance for (state's) development, let us do strengthen us. If I make roads, universities -will only people from BJP use them?"

Nadda inaugurated the foundation stone of the government project of Rs. 102 crores and Rs. 53 crores at Auhar Rauda Sector and Regional Hospital in Bilaspur, respectively. Apart from this, Nadda also inaugurated Maternal Child Hospital at Bilaspur.

The BJP president also lauded the intent to establish AIIMS Bilaspur which is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 1,470 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the health institution will be called "Green Hospital'.

Nadda added, "This 'Green Hospital' will prevent the need for the citizens to go to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh for medical reasons, but if people still need it, a road will soon be constructed to connect the regions."

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly elections by the end of 2022, however, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce a date for the same. Himachal Pradesh Congress party president Pratibha Singh has urged EC to announce election dates and implement Model Code of Conduct immediately.